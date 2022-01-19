Advertisement

Missouri State University partners with AmeriCorps to help fight food insecurities on campus.

Since the pandemic began, more MSU students have been facing food insecurities.
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Since the pandemic began, more MSU students have been facing food insecurities. Nationally 40% of students at four-year universities say they don’t have access or resources for groceries.

The university received a grant that allows 10 AmeriCorp members to serve on campus to help students overcome food insecurities.

“Members will serve to build the capacity of our on-campus food pantry, the bear pantry,” said Director f the Center for Community Engagement Alex Johnson. “They will assess the needs of folks expressing food insecurity and connecting them to available resources. And they will also provide more access to food assistance resources.

AmeriCorps members will be recruited from the community and trained to provide education, local partnerships, interdisciplinary efforts and food assistance to students.

Since the pandemic hit, MSU Center for Community Engagement saw a 35% increase in the number of students receiving help from the on-campus food pantry.

“Last semester, we consistently served 450 people in our community,” said Johnson. “We know that based on national statistics, that isn’t meeting the true need of those facing food insecurity. What this AmeriCorps program will be able to do is help us build the capacity of that service.”

The Center for community engagement will begin recruiting members for AmeriCorp to serve in the bear pantry project this fall.

For information on AmeriCorp and how you can get involved click here.

