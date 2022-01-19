Advertisement

Moms and Money: Princesses of the 417

By Jackie Garrity
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the recent snow, you would think Frozen’s Elsa was in the area but at this storytime, Sleeping Beauty’s Aurora is front and center.

“Today we had our storytime at No Baked Cookie Dough. and that’s where Princesses of the 417 bring in a character. normally it’s a princess who reads their story or fairy tale,” said Erin Payne, who plays Aurora for Princesses of the 417.

Payne has worked for Princesses of the 417 for a year and a half and said she enjoys it just as much as the kids.

“Oh my gosh, I love it so much,” said Payne. “Well, I obviously grew up loving Disney and always wanting to work at Disney or be a Disney princess. There’s just something about walking into a party and a kid doesn’t know that the princess is coming and seeing their face light up at Aurora or Elsa or Jasmine or whoever. It’s is so magical.”

Payne also said they’re adapting to operating during the pandemic.

“Our costumes are sanitized very frequently. We have lots of hand sanitizer and if parents request it we can wear masks,” said Payne.

Payne said it’s especially during times, like the pandemic, that their services are needed the most.

“It’s just the world really needs a touch of magic and joy. So just that little chime of happiness really gets people’s spirits up,” said Payne.

Princess storytime at No Baked Cookie Dough happens every Saturday, year-round. It’s $11 dollars to attend, accompanying adults are free. To register click here.

