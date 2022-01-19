New entertainment complex, including pickleball & golf, opening in Branson in 2022

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A new entertainment complex is set to open in Branson this year.

The 9,000-square-foot-venue is called The Social Birdy. It will sit on three acres on Branson Hills Parkway. Founder and partner Matthew Martin says his team wanted to create a setting where people of all ages could have fun.

“It’s going to be a fairly large building that’s going to house a restaurant inside, as well as four virtual golf simulators with a bar inside,” said Martin.

On the outside there will be four pickleball courts, an 18-hole putting golf course and numerous hang out spots for customers. The four founders of the business say they wanted to create a space that locals could call their own.

”Branson being a huge tourism town, lots of visitors come in annually and we’re excited about that and we would welcome tourists and visitors to come. We wanted something that could be for the local residents,” said Martin.

The Social Birdy will be a place where people can grow in community even if they’ve never golfed or played pickleball.

”It’s going to be very family-friendly, but also if you decide to leave the kids at home and you want to go out on a date night it’s an opportunity to go out and spend some time with your spouse,” Martin said.

The venue will also have a restaurant in it operated by Downing Street Pour House of Hollister seating up to 200.

”They’re going to specialize in things like craft beer, craft bourbon, wood-fire grill type items,” said Martin.

Mike Files lives in the area. He thinks Branson could benefit from a business like this.

”Oh I think it’ll be great, it’ll bring a lot of business to the Branson area who like to play golf and I hear there will be golf there too,” said Files. “We don’t have a whole lot that would cater to locals which this will and I think it’ll help.”

Martin says he hopes the business can bridge the gap between young and old demographics.

”To laugh and have fun, compete and if by chance it brings some people into the area we would welcome that,” he said.

The owner says expect The Social Birdy to be open by the fall of this year.

