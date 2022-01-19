Advertisement

Sanders raises $1.6M more in bid for Arkansas governor

FILE - Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, right, greets supporters at an event...
FILE - Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, right, greets supporters at an event for her gubernatorial campaign at a Colton's Steak House on Sept. 10, 2021, in Cabot, Ark. On Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, Sanders’ campaign said they raised $1.6 million in the final three months of last year in her bid for Arkansas governor. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo, File)(Andrew DeMillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders raised $1.6 million in the final three months of last year in her bid for Arkansas governor, her campaign said Tuesday.

Sanders’ campaign said that with the latest contributions she’s raised $12.8 million total since she announced her bid for Arkansas governor last year, the most raised for a governor’s race in the state. Sanders has more than $7 million cash on hand.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, Sanders’ last remaining rival for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, announced in November she was dropping out and would instead seek the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor.

Sanders is running to replace Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is barred by term limits from seeking reelection this year.

Sanders has been focusing heavily on national issues in her bid for governor. All but the $4.4 million she’s raised has come from out of state. Sanders’ campaign spent more than $1.3 million during the quarter.

Chris Jones, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor, raised nearly $329,000 during the quarter and spent more than $466,000. Jones had nearly $331,000 cash on hand and has raised $1.3 million total since launching his candidacy last year.

