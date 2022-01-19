Advertisement

St. Louis notary ordered 989 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards

Vaccination Card
Vaccination Card(MGN/Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 23-year-old notary from St. Louis admitted that she ordered 989 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards from China.

Morgan Webb pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal misdemeanor for intentionally buying the fake cards, which were labeled on a shipping manifest as thank-you cards. They were intercepted by customs agents in September at a DHL shipping hub in Kentucky and later delivered to Webb’s home in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports her plea deal agreement does not detail Webb’s motives or indicate if she sold any of the cards. Attorneys have agreed to recommend at Webb’s sentencing April 20 that she get probation.

