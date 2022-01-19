Staffing shortage leads to closing of care center for adults with developmental disabilities in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A long-time care center for seniors and adults with developmental disabilities in Springfield closed.

Daybreak Adult Day Care severed the community for 30 years, offering care and support to those with disabilities. The center closed its doors Tuesday because of staffing shortages.

In a new statement sent to KY3, a representative with the Council of Churches of the Ozarks explained finding staff was difficult before the pandemic. As the COVID-19 pandemic continued, the search for staff became even more challenging.

“We lost over one-third of our workforce for our 39 clients who utilize Daybreak with varied attendance,” said CEO Jaimie Trussell. “We know we are not alone in this struggle as elevated care facilities all over the state face difficult challenges. The supply of specialized staff is simply smaller than the present and growing demand.”

Phillip Herzog with the Council of the Churches says staff has sent contact information for organizations offering similar services to families. Families can also come by the office on East Kearney from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day this week to pick up belongings.

