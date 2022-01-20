Advertisement

Arkansas has biggest one-day spike in COVID hospitalizations

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas reported its biggest one-day jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday, a new record as the state continued to feel the surge of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The state Department of Health said COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 113 to 1,600. It’s the second day in a row the state has set a new record for hospitalizations and the biggest one-day increase since August.

The state also reported nearly 14,500 new virus cases, a new one-day record increase. However, the actual number of cases is likely higher because of people testing at home or who are infected and haven’t been tested.

The state reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 9,462 since the pandemic began in 2020.

The city of Fayetteville has reinstated its requirement to wear a face mask in city-owned buildings as the omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to surge in Arkansas.

The Fayetteville City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance requiring masks that is similar to one that expired in late December, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. The mask requirement will be in effect until March 2 unless extended by the council.

