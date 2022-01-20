Berryville (Ark.) City Council member resigns following arrest

BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - A recently appointed member of the Berryville City Council resigned after an arrest this past weekend.

David Brock faces charges of driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a chemical test, and speeding.

Brock, a vice president of office operations for Carroll Electric, was appointed by a unanimous vote of the city council on December 21 to fill the seat left vacant when JoAnn Harris resigned because of health concerns.

Brock was sworn in by Carroll County District Judge Dale Ramsey before the council’s Jan. 4 meeting.

“It’s unfortunate because I think he would’ve made a really good council person,” said a local who wished to remain anonymous.

According to investigators, Brock was stopped close to midnight Sunday evening. Officers arrested him after showing apparent signs of intoxication. Investigators say he was released sometime Monday morning once he no longer exhibited signs of intoxication or a portable breath test indicated his blood alcohol content was 0.00 percent.

”It is a hard fall whenever you’re in a position like that,” said Jackie Gilstrap, who has recently been in Berryville. “But there is help out there and he can be redeemed, anybody can be redeemed.”

Upon his release Monday, Brock submitted a letter of resignation to the office of the mayor.

”I think probably at this time, it’s the proper position because he’ll need time to heal and get better from his affliction,” said Gilstrap.

For the time being it leaves an open council seat.

”It’s very unfortunate, he made a mistake, we all make mistakes. But he’s paying the price,” said one resident.

”I suffer from the same affliction and I know a lot of people do,” said Gilstrap. “I just want to send him love and peace.“

In a written statement from the Berryville Major, Tim McKinney said, “I have spoken with David and he has chosen to resign from the city council. I wish David the best during this difficult time. The city council will choose a replacement. We have received some inquiries and that decision will be made in the next couple of weeks.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.