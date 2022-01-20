Chiefs LB Willie Gay arrested in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was arrested Wednesday night in Overland Park in a misdemeanor criminal damage case, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.
Officers responded at 9:32 p.m. to The Highlands Apartments in Overland Park, near West 81st Street and Mastin Drive.
Gay, 23, was arrested about an hour later, around 10:30 p.m., and booked into the Johnson County Detention Center, where he remained Thursday awaiting bond. He has a court appearance scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
Charging documents and a police report state Gay damaged a vacuum cleaner, cell phone screen protector, humidifier, wall and door frame during a confrontation with a woman. It’s being classified as a domestic violence offense. Gay is charged with misdemeanor criminal damage under $1,000.
The value of the items damaged is listed in the police report as $225.
The Kansas City Chiefs did not have a comment on the situation other than to say the club is aware of the incident.
Gay’s agent Maxx Lepselter released a statement saying that no one was physically harmed, and that the incident happened during an argument with his son’s mother.
“Willie was at his son’s house, visiting. He and the mother got into an argument during which he broke her vacuum. No one was touched, nothing happened beyond broken appliance,” Lepselter said. “She called cops about it and they took him in on misdemeanor destruction of property of less than $1000. Likely just pays a fine and replaces vacuum. Nothing more, all should be resolved today with no further issues. We will confirm when resolved.”
Gay is being represented by Olathe-based attorney Ryan Ginie, who had also represented Chiefs star wideout Tyreek Hill during his criminal child abuse investigation in Johnson County. Hill was never charged in that situation.
The criminal complaint for the incident, filed in Johnson County District Court, states:
