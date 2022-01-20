Chiefs LB Willie Gay arrested in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was arrested Wednesday night in Overland Park in a misdemeanor criminal damage case, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded at 9:32 p.m. to The Highlands Apartments in Overland Park, near West 81st Street and Mastin Drive.

Gay, 23, was arrested about an hour later, around 10:30 p.m., and booked into the Johnson County Detention Center, where he remained Thursday awaiting bond. He has a court appearance scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Charging documents and a police report state Gay damaged a vacuum cleaner, cell phone screen protector, humidifier, wall and door frame during a confrontation with a woman. It’s being classified as a domestic violence offense. Gay is charged with misdemeanor criminal damage under $1,000.

The value of the items damaged is listed in the police report as $225.

The Kansas City Chiefs did not have a comment on the situation other than to say the club is aware of the incident.

Gay’s agent Maxx Lepselter released a statement saying that no one was physically harmed, and that the incident happened during an argument with his son’s mother.

“Willie was at his son’s house, visiting. He and the mother got into an argument during which he broke her vacuum. No one was touched, nothing happened beyond broken appliance,” Lepselter said. “She called cops about it and they took him in on misdemeanor destruction of property of less than $1000. Likely just pays a fine and replaces vacuum. Nothing more, all should be resolved today with no further issues. We will confirm when resolved.”

Gay is being represented by Olathe-based attorney Ryan Ginie, who had also represented Chiefs star wideout Tyreek Hill during his criminal child abuse investigation in Johnson County. Hill was never charged in that situation.

The criminal complaint for the incident, filed in Johnson County District Court, states:

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS STATE OF KANSAS, Plaintiff, VS. COMPLAINT No. D.V. WILLIE EARL GAY, JR., Defendant. STATE OF KANSAS, JOHNSON COUNTY: I, Michael F. McElhinney, Assistant District Attorney of said County, upon information and belief, state under oath to the court that WILLIE EARL GAY, JR. did the following: COUNT I – That on or about the 19th day of January, 2022, in the County of Johnson, State of Kansas, WILLIE EARL GAY, JR. did then and there unlawfully and knowingly, by means other than fire or explosive, damage property, to-wit: vacuum cleaner, wall, door frame, to the extent of less than $1,000.00, in which another person had an interest, towit: (alleged victim name redacted by KCTV5), without the consent of such person, a class B non-person misdemeanor, which constitutes a domestic violence offense, in violation of K.S.A. 21-5813, K.S.A. 21-6602 and K.S.A. 22-4616 (criminal damage to property). I declare under penalty of perjury that the foregoing is true and correct. Executed by and on this date. INITIATION OF ACTION Offense(s) Alleged: 21-5813(c)(3) CRIM DAMAGE <$1000_X_ The Court finds from the complaint and affidavit that there is probable cause to believe both that a crime has been committed in Johnson County, Kansas and that the defendant committed the same.

