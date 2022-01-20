Crash shuts down a lane of I-44 in Lebanon, Mo.

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement closed a lane of I-44 In Lebanon after a Thursday morning crash.

The crash happened at the Elm Street exit in the westbound lanes. Police closed the left lane to assist MoDOT in clearing the crash.

It appears the crash involved one driver. We do not know any information about injuries.

