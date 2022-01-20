Fact Finders: Omicron surge sparks questions about Flurona

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On this Fact Finders, we’re tackling a question that’s come up in the last couple of weeks; “Is Flurona a new virus?”

We talked to MU Health Care family physician and COVID vaccine co-chair Dr. Laura Morris for this one. She told us she has a family right now dealing with a flu infection and a COVID-19 infection at the same time. The mild-to-moderate symptoms are fever, cough, and body aches. Those are common to both flu and to COVID-19. She emphasized Flurona is not a new variant of the coronavirus.

“It’s really just one virus and another and they kind of go hand in hand, how they’re spread, but they are not one in the same and they haven’t merged or mutated. They’re not feeding off of each other or anything like that,” added Dr. Morris.

Dr. Morris also says you should get tested right away at the first sign of symptoms for the flu or COVID-19. The FDA has approved antiviral medications for the treatment of both viruses. In some cases, getting those anti-virals as soon as possible could save your life.

So, for the question, “Is Flurona a new virus?” The answer is no. It’s when you have the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

The CDC has a webpage here dedicated to answering numerous questions about the flu and COVID-19.

One of the questions: I think I may have the flu. Is it safe for me to visit my healthcare professional when COVID-19 is spreading through my community?

The answer: Health care professionals may have different practices for diagnosing and treating flu during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as wearing masks in a health care setting or offering telemedicine. If you have flu symptoms and are at higher risk of serious flu complications, you should call your health care professional as soon as possible to tell them about your symptoms. They may decide to treat you with flu antiviral medications. Follow your health care professional’s and CDC’s recommendations for doctor visits.

