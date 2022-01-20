Advertisement

Fire damages building in Osceola, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OSCEOLA, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters are battling a large fire in downtown Osceola.

City leaders say the fire started around 11 a.m. inside a two-story brick building at the corner of Third and Pine. The building sits across from the post office.

The city leaders say the building houses both an antique store and apartments. We do not know any information about anyone inside the building

Firefighters asked for assistance from neighboring fire departments.

KY3 is sending a crew to the scene. Watch for updates.

