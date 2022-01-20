Springfield-Greene County Health Department updates COVID-19 toolkit for local businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. news release) - To help strengthen organizational prevention and response to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department has released an updated COVID-19 Toolkit for Businesses & Workplaces.

First released in Sept. 2020, this updated toolkit will provide employers with guidance and resources to slow current and future surges of COVID-19 in their workplaces. The toolkit includes quarantine and isolation guidance, prevention strategies and sample policies, testing information, vaccination information, exposure notification templates and printable flyers. The toolkit also includes a risk assessment and mitigation tool that will help employers evaluate their current prevention measures and make changes to reduce the risk of COVID-19 in their workplaces. These resources will equip businesses and organizations with the tools they need to protect their employees and customers.

The complete toolkit can be found at http://health.springfieldmo.gov/business.

