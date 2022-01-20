Advertisement

Judge grants bond for Stockton, Mo. doctor wanted for sex crimes

Dr. David Smock/Harrison, Ark. Police Dept.
Dr. David Smock/Harrison, Ark. Police Dept.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge set a bond for a doctor charged with sex crimes in Greene and Cedar counties.

Dr. David Smock pleaded not guilty to criminal charges. Judge Ron Carrier set a bond for $250,000.

Smock, 57, was booked into the Boone County, Ark. Jail on Dec. 27 after he had been on the run from law enforcement for several days. Smock faces charges of second-degree statutory sodomy, third-degree child molestation of a child less than 14 years of age, and enticement or attempted enticement of a child less than 15 years of age in Greene County. He faces eight charges filed by a special prosecutor, including one count of sexual misconduct, five counts of statutory sodomy, one count of child molestation, and a count of child enticement dating back to the summer of 2018.

Greene County Judge Ronald Carrier scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Thursday, Feb. 3.

