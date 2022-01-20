Advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay arrested on misdemeanor

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) runs...
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver. The Chiefs second-year linebacker posted on social media that he is struggling with his mental health. Gay offered no specifics in the tweet, which was posted soon after Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Gay was excused from practice for “personal reasons." (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds, File)(Justin Edmonds | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay has been charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property after he broke a vacuum and other items during an argument, authorities said.

Gay, 23, was arrested Wednesday night in Overland Park, Kansas, and had a court date scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Overland Park police said in an offense report that Gay damaged a vacuum and other property, causing total property damage of $225, The Kansas City Star reported.

No drugs, alcohol or weapons were involved and no one was injured, police said.

Gay’s agents, Maxx Lepsettler and Ryan Rubin, said in a statement that Gay was visiting his son when he got into an argument with the child’s mother, who called police.

The agents said Gay would likely pay a fine and replace the vacuum and “all should be resolved today with no further issues.”

The Chiefs, who play the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs on Sunday, said they were aware of the incident but did not plan to make further comment.

Gay, in his second season with the Chiefs, has played in 12 games this season, totaling 48 tackles and two interceptions.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

