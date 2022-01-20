Live, Life, Well: What you need to know about support groups

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Canadian university reports live group therapy sessions can help even if the sessions are online. The team concluded that adults who engage in 8-to-12 hours of live group therapy with a counselor experienced improvements in anxiety and depression.

You can find support groups that will help you with a number of topics in the Ozarks. They range from NAMI for mental health to Alcoholics Anonymous to weight loss groups.

“It’s so many people feel when they come to therapy, that I’m the only one or I feel like that I’m the only one, they are not the only one that has suffered with that problem. It’s just that a therapist can’t tell them the other people that they know. But in a support group, people voluntarily show up to encourage and support one another which in and of itself, helping someone else will help you,” explained clinical psychologist Dr. Jennifer Baker.

Baker recommends checking to see if there are several groups that cover your type of concern. Then, try one to see if you’ll be comfortable with the people there.

Dr. Baker also says you should consider a support group as part of your overall plan; a plan that includes seeing a therapist.

