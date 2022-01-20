Advertisement

Live, Life, Well: What you need to know about support groups

live group therapy sessions can help even if the sessions are online.
By Paul Adler
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Canadian university reports live group therapy sessions can help even if the sessions are online. The team concluded that adults who engage in 8-to-12 hours of live group therapy with a counselor experienced improvements in anxiety and depression.

You can find support groups that will help you with a number of topics in the Ozarks. They range from NAMI for mental health to Alcoholics Anonymous to weight loss groups.

“It’s so many people feel when they come to therapy, that I’m the only one or I feel like that I’m the only one, they are not the only one that has suffered with that problem. It’s just that a therapist can’t tell them the other people that they know. But in a support group, people voluntarily show up to encourage and support one another which in and of itself, helping someone else will help you,” explained clinical psychologist Dr. Jennifer Baker.

Baker recommends checking to see if there are several groups that cover your type of concern. Then, try one to see if you’ll be comfortable with the people there.

Dr. Baker also says you should consider a support group as part of your overall plan; a plan that includes seeing a therapist.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Missouri Highway Patrol mistakenly sends out ‘Batman’ alert
Lows near 10 degrees are forecast Thursday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold and Getting Colder
Citing that a Cole County Circuit Court decision has 30 days before it would take effect, the...
Springfield Public Schools closes through the week because of spike in COVID-19
Justin Noble/Wright County Sheriff's Office
Law enforcement arrests man wanted for domestic violence warrant out of Wright County, Mo.
Nixa High School.
Schools in the Ozarks react to CDC suggestion to cancel sports seasons

Latest News

Lows near 10 degrees are forecast Thursday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold and Getting Colder
Springfield-Greene County health leaders explain Omicron surge hitting hospitals hard
Nikki Robinson
VIEWER PICTURES: See snapshots from Wednesdays snow in the Ozarks
VIEWER PICTURES: See snapshots from Wednesdays snowstorm in the Ozarks