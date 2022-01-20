Advertisement

Missouri State Teachers Association reacts to Governor’s proposal for higher salary

Missouri Capitol/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri Capitol/Jefferson City, Mo.(KY3)
By Marina Silva
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Parson noted during his State of the State Address on Wednesday he wants to raise starting teacher pay all across the state.

“We can increase the baseline salary for new teachers to $38,000 dollars and take the first step in addressing this issue,” said Governor Parson.

Missouri is ranked last in the country for starting teacher pay.

”We’ve been at the bottom or close to the bottom in terms of beginning teacher salaries, and then just average teacher salaries in general for years. Right now, we have been going back and forth with Montana for the lowest starting average teacher salary, and Montana is making some changes this year,” said Todd Fuller, a spokesperson for the Missouri State Teachers Association.

To put in perspective, the minimum salary for a teacher with a bachelors degree in Greene County is around $36,000. In Laclede County it is around $32,000. And in Taney County, it is around $33,000.

”The number that the governor is proposing at $38,000 is getting very close to the number that we’ve been proposing for a number of years, which is $40,000,” said Fuller.

The Missouri State Teachers Association has a survey that reflects teachers frusturation.

”We had nearly 3,000 teachers respond. Close to about 80% said that they had in some way considered leaving the profession,” said Fuller.

The governor says he hopes a salary increase will encourage teachers to stay on the job. It does need to go through the General Assembly first.

