Advertisement

No amount of alcohol is good for heart health, new study finds

By CNN
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A sobering report from an advocacy group representing hundreds of heart associations from around the world may have you reconsidering that next drink of alcohol.

“I think that the World Heart Federation got it right,” cardiologist Dr. Steven Nissen said.

The report called out claims that moderate drinking, such as a glass of red wine a day, can offer protection against heart disease.

“These claims are at best misinformed and at worst an attempt by the alcohol industry to mislead the public about the danger of their product,” the co-author of the report said.

There are plenty of ways to promote heart health including controlling cholesterol and weight, and regular exercise.

”The problem is that there are people who think, ‘Well, gee, if I just have a drink a day, I’m protected from heart disease,’ and that’s fundamentally wrong,” Nissen said.

Drinking alcohol increases the risk of several health problems including coronary disease, high blood pressure, stroke and several types of cancer.

In 2019, nearly 2.4 million deaths were attributed to alcohol.

”There’s no reason to drink to try and protect your heart,” Nissen said.

The World Health Organization has called for reducing alcohol use per capita by 10% between 2013 and 2030, but the report says a lack of investment in proven ways to reduce alcohol and misinformation from the alcohol industry has hindered progress toward that goal.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sub-zero wind chills will be common in the morning, with best-case afternoon readings in the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Bitter cold today and Friday
Nikki Robinson
VIEWER PICTURES: See snapshots from Wednesdays snow in the Ozarks
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Missouri Highway Patrol mistakenly sends out ‘Batman’ alert
Gerald Keith Hoffman/Shiela Phillips: Stone County Sheriff's Office
Investigators say woman confessed to deadly shooting of Galena, Mo. man during jailhouse phone calls
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 10,800+ cases; Arkansas adds record of nearly 14,500 cases

Latest News

The Kentucky Humane Society shared this photo of Hendrix feeling sad after he was stood up by...
Shelter dog sad after being stood up by potential adopters
Here’s a look at a CT image of a COVID patient who has been vaccinated on the left and...
Images show effects of lung damage among unvaccinated people
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during an event about the Paycheck Protection Program used...
Jan. 6 committee requests interview with Ivanka Trump
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is shown before an NFL football game...
Chiefs coordinator Bieniemy once again hot coach commodity