Police departments in the Ozarks hope to win grants for new equipment

STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Public Safety is offering a new grant to help police departments fight violent crime.

The grant awards agencies $25,000 toward equipment and new technology.

Missouri Department of Public Safety officials said this is a competitive grant with a total of 500,000 dollars and will be awarded based on criteria of how departments need the new equipment to fight violent crime.

Chief Dennis Shook, of the Strafford Police Department, said this money could help them greatly.

“Helps a lot like I said with de-escalation situations and helps with violent crime situations,” said Chief Shook.

Chief Shook said they would buy new computers called Mobile Data Terminals with the funds, and explain their role.

“(They) communicate with other departments, you can obtain suspect information from other departments, photos from violent crime suspects, and you can do it quickly through your MDTs,” said Chief Shook.

Chief Shook also said they plan to add more dash cameras to their squad cars and create a youth engagement program if they are awarded the funds.

“It’s a junior police academy,” said Shook. “12, 13-year-old, 14-year-olds will have an academy and teach the students about what an officer does.”

Chief Shook said he hopes the grant goes through because this class could bring more understanding to policing.

“Hopefully become friends with them and show them what the police are like and what they do,” said Chief Shook. “We care about the juveniles and help you develop a relationship with their parents.”

