POWER OUTAGE: Crews work to restore power to part of Republic, Mo.

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Liberty Utilities reports power outages for an area in Republic after a trash truck broke a pole.

The truck caught got stuck on the pole bringing it down. The outage is around the following streets: Miller Road, Culley Avenue, Valley View Road, and Fountain Ave.

Crews estimate power outages to lasts until 5 p.m.

