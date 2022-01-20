Advertisement

POWER OUTAGE: Crews work to restore power to part of Republic, Mo.

Liberty Utilities reports power outages for an area in Republic after a trash truck broke a...
Liberty Utilities reports power outages for an area in Republic after a trash truck broke a pole. (Courtesy: Liberty)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Liberty Utilities reports power outages for an area in Republic after a trash truck broke a pole.

The truck caught got stuck on the pole bringing it down. The outage is around the following streets: Miller Road, Culley Avenue, Valley View Road, and Fountain Ave.

Crews estimate power outages to lasts until 5 p.m.

