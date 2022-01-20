Springfield health leaders encouraged for demand of free masks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. says high demand for free masks at Springfield-Greene County libraries is a good thing.

Health leaders divided 50,000 masks altogether. They gave some of them to the five library locations in Springfield for distribution. The libraries began giving out 50 free masks at a time. Demand forced them to drop that amount to ten masks per person. The Library Center on South Campbell ran out of its 2,000 masks in about an hour and a half on Thursday. Health leaders say they do not know how they will distribute the rest of its masks.

The Library Center also quickly ran out of kits including thermometers, tissues, and hand sanitizer.

Branches in Ash Grove, Fair Grove, Republic, Strafford, and Willard also started distributing mask supplies on Wednesday. Those branches too report high demand.

Aaron Schekorra with the Springfield Greene County health department says the high demand is a good thing.

“Even though there’s been a little bit of scrambling to get these together and to the library since they moved a little bit faster than we anticipated, in our eyes, that’s a great thing,” said Schekora. “That people are willing to utilize this resource to take those precautions.”

The free maks are the blue disposable surgical masks, not KN95 or N95 masks.

Library officials recommend calling ahead if you plan to visit a branch in Springfield or Greene County to check on their supply.

