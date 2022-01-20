Advertisement

Taste of the Ozarks: Ravioli Lasagna Bake

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a twist on an Italian favorite.

Ravioli Lasagna Bake:

Ingredients:

•1 jar (24 ounces) pasta sauce

•1 package (25 ounces) frozen meat or cheese ravioli

•1-1/2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

•3 cups fresh baby spinach

Preheat oven to 350°. In a small saucepan, heat sauce 5-7 minutes over medium heat or just until simmering, stirring occasionally. Spread 1/2 cup sauce into a greased 11x7-inch baking dish. Layer with half the ravioli, 1-1/2 cups spinach, 1/2 cup cheese, and half the remaining sauce; repeat layers. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake, uncovered, 45-50 minutes or until edges are bubbly and cheese is melted.

Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

