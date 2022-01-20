Water restored to Branson neighborhood after emergency water leak Thursday

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Branson’s Utilities Department worked to fix an emergency water leak Thursday near the intersection of Ash and Oak Court. It happened around noon.

City crews say the water has been restored to all properties. It was shut off for around two hours.

Blenda Marquardt says she received a phone call early this morning from a maintenance worker that there was a lot of water in the street.

“At first we thought it was coming from inside a unit, but the city came to shut off the water and they determined it was a problem outside,” said Marquardt.

Marquardt says by 10:30 a.m. she saw crews digging a yard up next door. Branson Utilities Director Kendall Powell says the water main break was caused by tree roots growing around a pipe joint. The root became large enough to apply enough pressure on the joint to cause it to break.

Marquardt says she is grateful for the quick response from city crews to fix the issue.

”The city was very prompt I think within 15 minutes of notifying them we needed water shut off they were here,” said Marquardt.

She says she’s glad everyone is informed when things do go wrong.

”We’ve got heat and this is a temporary thing and we’re doing good,” Marquardt said.

Powell says the water system in the area was constructed in the 70s.

