What you need to know: Springfield-Greene County Library distributes surgical masks for free

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department partnered with local organizations to distribute 50,000 surgical masks to the community as part of the Slow the Surge campaign.

Library officials say all supplies were distributed within a few hours. The Springfield Library Branches will receive 10,000 more masks by 11 a.m. on Thursday.

As the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19 makes its way through Greene County, having access to high-quality face masks may not be possible for many members of our community.

“Given the new information and the rising number of cases in the area, I’m encouraged and hopeful that people will begin wearing masks again because it’s a really simple way of keeping everyone safe,” said Springfield Resident Jonnie Gregory.

Members of the public can receive masks at Springfield-Greene County Library branches in Springfield. This includes:

The Library Center, 4653 S Campbell Ave.

The Library Station, 2535 N. Kansas Expy.

Midtown Carnegie, 397 E. Central St.

Park Central, 128 Park Central Square

Schweitzer Brentwood, 2214 Brentwood Blvd.

Masks and COVID-19 kits can be picked up at Springfield-Greene County Library branches in Ash Grove, Fair Grove, Republic, Strafford, and Willard later this week.

“It just seems like this new variant is so resistant that I feel safer with anything,” said Springfield resident Laurie Hodges. “Now they’re saying cloth ones aren’t as good so I’ll give these a try.”

Select organizations that serve populations unlikely to have access to high-quality face masks will also have masks available to their participants, such as organizations that serve unsheltered members of the community and food pantries. Organizations willing to distribute masks to individuals with low access can contact coronavirus@springfieldmo.gov.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends everyone over two-years-old wear a mask indoors, especially in areas of substantial or high transmission. Face masks should completely cover the nose and mouth and fit snugly. When worn properly, any mask gives a person some protection against COVID-19, but a higher-quality mask, like a surgical, N95, or KN95, provides a higher level of protection against transmission. These masks include filtration systems that prevent you from inhaling virus particles in the air.

