Wounded Springfield state trooper honored by Governor Parson during State of the State

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson honored a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper shot and injured while trying to stop a vehicle in Springfield in December.

In December, Trooper Colton Beck was attempting to conduct a routine traffic stop when the suspect fled and a pursuit ensued. The suspect then opened fire on Trooper Beck, striking him in the face, neck, and upper torso. Despite being seriously injured, Trooper Beck remained calm and assisted his fellow officers despite the threat posed to his life.

“He is a proud example of all law enforcement officers who serve this state honorably,” said Gov. Parson. “

The following is a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol on December 11, a day after Beck was wounded:

At approximately 10:52 p.m. on December 10, 2021, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper (later identified as Beck) attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near Republic Road on the south side of Springfield, Missouri.

The driver of the vehicle failed to yield and a brief pursuit ensued. The driver of the vehicle drove off the roadway on East Amory Court in Springfield and the vehicle became disabled.

The driver was armed with a shotgun and fired upon the trooper. The trooper was struck by the gunfire and sustained serious injuries. The trooper returned fire at the suspect. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

The trooper was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. A perimeter was established around the area by law enforcement officials. During the course of the investigation, Justin M. Jackman, 37, of Bolivar, Missouri, was identified as a person of interest. At approximately 7:25 a.m., Jackman was located inside the perimeter of the search area by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper and taken into custody without incident. Jackman was transported to the Greene County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold.

On December 11, 2021, the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Jackman with assault-first degree, armed criminal action, felony possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest.

