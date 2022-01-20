Advertisement

On Your Side: Use money apps? Know about this class action lawsuit

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
You know the phrase. It pays to watch On Your Side. If you use apps to pay or transfer money, you’ll want to know about this class action lawsuit.

It’s called the Plaid Settlement. It covers five thousand mobile and web-based applications. Here are a few names you might recognize, Venmo, Rocket Loans, and Ameritrade. Plaid is accused of obtaining more financial data than it needed.

Just head to this website and file your claim -- for your share of the $58 million dollar settlement. Do this by April. How much you get, depends on the number of valid claims submitted.

Don’t hold your breath. These things take a while, it can be years.

