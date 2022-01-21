Two die in crash off of Highway 54 in Cedar County

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two people have died after a crash Friday afternoon in Cedar County.

The crash happened on Highway 54 between the cities of El Dorado Springs and Collins in Cedar County around 4 p.m.

Investigators say two people, a man and a woman, in their 50s, were traveling westbound on Highway 54 when a car went off the road and hit an embankment. The car went airborne and landed in a nearby creek.

Investigators say both the driver and passenger were using their seatbelts, but were trapped underwater for a short time. Once emergency responders arrived, they attempted life-saving measures, but the two did not survive.

An individual witnessed the crash and tried to help before authorities arrived. The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Cedar County deputies and El Dorado police responded to the scene.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

