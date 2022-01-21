Basin Park Hotel hosting 8th Annual Ozark Mountain Music Festival in Eureka Springs

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - The Basin Park Hotel in downtown Eureka Springs is slated to host the Ozark Mountain Music Festival during the weekend of Jan. 20-23.

The event offers spotlight for several local American Roots and Bluegrass artists from northwest Arkansas.

Eureka Springs is known for music festivals, even though they’re not as common this time of year. Most locals will tell you Christmas until early March is the town’s “offseason,” so the idea of an indoor music festival made sense to the folks at Basin Park.

Enter the Ozark Mountain Music Festival.

”A music festival during the slower months in Eureka Springs to help fill hotels, restaurants and shops with festival-goers in the third week of January,” said Mary Howz, the activities director for Basin Park Hotel. ”But it’s always been this concept, American Roots and Bluegrass music. It’s been going on for eight years now.”

Corey Lamb, a resident of Fayetteville, is a big fan of music festivals. Frequently attending the Ozark Mountain Music Festival in Eureka Springs.

”I’ve done quite a few music festivals over the last few years. They’ve all been in different formats,” said Lamb. “Done some drive-in festivals, some socially-distanced festivals.”

But last year Lamb couldn’t attend. In fact, nobody could as the event was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Now back again, the festival will look a little different this year due to COVID-19 protocols.

”The biggest difference is right away the first thing is a health check so we can vet them right away,” said Howz. “That health test is more or less proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.”

The festival is also limiting capacity and recommending masks in smaller venues. Several attendees are appreciative of the changes too.

”This is the first one I’ve seen and been apart of where we have the vaccine requirement or proof of vaccination,” said Lamb. “So that made me feel a lot safer coming to this event, because I haven’t been indoors a lot to share entertainment spaces with people.”

The festival goes through Sunday. CLICK HERE for more information on the event and tickets.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.