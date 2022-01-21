Camdenton High School student faces discipline for bringing knife to school Friday

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Camdenton School District leaders say a high school student will face appropriate discipline after bringing a knife to school.

The incident happened Friday morning in a commons area. Superintendent Tim Hadfield says the student pulled the knife on a fellow student. A staff member diffused the situation.

Superintendent Hadfield released a letter sent to parents on Friday:

“This morning before school in the HS commons, a student was in possession of a knife and brandished the knife toward another student. HS staff members intervened and diffused the situation. Further investigation by school administration and school resource officers is currently underway and appropriate discipline will be issued.

Students’ safety and well-being continue to be our number one priority, and we will continue working to provide a safe learning environment for our students. We appreciate your continued support and partnership. Please contact us if you have any questions or concerns.”

Tim Hadfield, Ed.D.

Superintendent of SchoolsCamdenton R-III School District

