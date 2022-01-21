Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County fugitive led deputies on a chase

Detectives say 31-year-old Markus Jamal Simmonds has connections in Republic and western Springfield.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Markus Jamal Simmonds, 31
Markus Jamal Simmonds, 31(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives want your help tracking down a Greene County fugitive. On January 6, the man took deputies on a chase. Investigators say the vehicle may have been stolen. The pursuit ended and they arrested 31-year-old Markus Jamal Simmonds. After being released from jail, Simmonds failed to show up in court. He’s now wanted on the same warrants for resisting arrest and drug possession.

Investigators say Simmonds has connections in the Republic area as well as the western Springfield area. Deputies say if you see him, do not approach him. Call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
