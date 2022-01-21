CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County fugitive led deputies on a chase

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Markus Jamal Simmonds, 31 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives want your help tracking down a Greene County fugitive. On January 6, the man took deputies on a chase. Investigators say the vehicle may have been stolen. The pursuit ended and they arrested 31-year-old Markus Jamal Simmonds. After being released from jail, Simmonds failed to show up in court. He’s now wanted on the same warrants for resisting arrest and drug possession.

Investigators say Simmonds has connections in the Republic area as well as the western Springfield area. Deputies say if you see him, do not approach him. Call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

