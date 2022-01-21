Advertisement

Citizens Memorial Hospital celebrates opening of new Willard walk-in clinic

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - A new medical clinic is making life easier and healthier for people who live in and around Willard.

Citizens Memorial Hospital hosted a ribbon cutting today to celebrate the opening of its new walk-in clinic in Willard. The facility opened its doors late last year and offers primary care 12 hours a day, seven days a week.

Physicians say easier access to treatment like this in rural areas can make a huge difference.

“The evidence is that patients do better when they have healthcare close to them in their community,” said CMH physician Dr. Mylhan Myers. “Patients live longer. Patients live better when they have a doctor that’s not too far from home.”

Additionally, primary care patients at the Willard clinic can also see specialists in areas like cardiology and dermatology.

