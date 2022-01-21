Demand for COVID-19 tests increasing in Taney County

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Staff at the Taney County Health Department are seeing an increased demand for COVID-19 tests.

Due to high demand, the health department is reminding the community that COVID-19 testing is by appointment only.

“We’ve had a lot of people just come and want to be tested. It’s never been walk-in for our testing services,” said Taney County community health educator Kara Miller.

Miller says there’s only one nurse to conduct COVID-19 tests, so it may take a while to get through the list of those who signed up.

”I talked to the tester yesterday, and she had 20 tests on the schedule, so that’s quite a bit for one person to handle in a day.”

She says positive COVID-19 cases are rising throughout Taney County.

”From January 11 to January 17, there have been 473 reconfirmed cases. That’s an average of 68 per day, which brings our positivity rate to 30.5%,” said Miller.

Cox Health clinical quality coordinator, Jake Wolf, says with the Omicron surge, testing volume in Branson has increased in the last few weeks.

”We’re seeing upwards of 60 to 80 patients a day at our Branson location,” said Wolf.

Before this recent surge, the mobile testing sight was seeing 40 or less patients per day.

“For quite some time, it was 15 to 20, so this is a significant increase for testing in the Branson area.”

With high demand, getting access to tests can be a challenge. Wolf says he wants to remind the community that Cox Health provides free virtual visits through its website.

”Click on our virtual visit button at the top of the screen and you can use the coupon code COVID.”

He says, as we navigate this new surge, closely monitor your symptoms because they can be misleading.

”You might think you just have allergies or a cold or sinus infection coming on, but it could very well be COVID,” said Wolf.

To schedule a COVID-19 test appointment through the Taney County Health Department, call 417-334-4544 extension 590

To sign up for a Cox Health free virtual visit, CLICK HERE

For other testing options, contact local pharmacies or your healthcare provider.

