Looking for summer work? Springfield Cardinals are hiring.

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Cardinals will host a job fair on Thursday, January 27.

The fair will take place from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. and from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in the Hammons Field Indoor Training Facility.

Part-time gameday positions are available with the Cardinals, Delaware North (concessions/food service) and Brokate Janitorial.

To help protect attendees and staff, face coverings worn properly over the nose and mouth will be required for everyone at the job fair. Interviews will not be conducted with anyone failing to wear a face covering. Social distancing measures will also be in effect.

Click HERE for additional details.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

