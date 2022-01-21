Looking for summer work? Springfield Cardinals are hiring.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Cardinals will host a job fair on Thursday, January 27.

The fair will take place from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. and from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in the Hammons Field Indoor Training Facility.

Part-time gameday positions are available with the Cardinals, Delaware North (concessions/food service) and Brokate Janitorial.

To help protect attendees and staff, face coverings worn properly over the nose and mouth will be required for everyone at the job fair. Interviews will not be conducted with anyone failing to wear a face covering. Social distancing measures will also be in effect.

