Advertisement

Man who allegedly threw hot coffee at Dunkin’ customer charged with assault with a dangerous weapon

Dion Millsap, 23, was charged with one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and...
Dion Millsap, 23, was charged with one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of disorderly conduct. His bond was set at $250.
By Mary Saladna
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (WCVB) - A Massachusetts man was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon – hot coffee.

Dion Millsap, 23, is accused of throwing hot coffee at another customer inside a Dunkin’ store Thursday after an argument started over face masks.

Prosecutors said Millsap and another man were both waiting in line for their orders when Millsap threw the coffee at another man because he was not wearing a mask.

Assistant District Attorney Philip Czarnec said once Millsap noticed the victim didn’t have a mask on, Millsap made a comment about it. Czarnec said the victim then pulled his shirt to cover his face to try to de-escalate the situation. But witnesses told police that’s when Millsap became belligerent, and as he was leaving the store, he allegedly threw his hot coffee at the victim.

The coffee splashed on the victim’s legs, but he was not hurt.

Defense attorney Ian Henchy said he believes the case is a disorderly conduct case that was blown out of proportion.

“The assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge I thought was sort of out of control,” Henchy said.

But prosecutors said that Millsap repeatedly resisted arrest when police caught up with him a few blocks away, saying he kicked an officer as they tackled him to the ground.

Millsap is already on probation for another assault and malicious destruction of property case.

Henchy said Millsap is homeless with a 5-year-old son and was due to start a new job.

“I can just say that I’m confident that by the time this is over, he’ll be exonerated, and he’ll be able to move forward with his life,” Henchy said.

Millsap was charged with one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of disorderly conduct. His bond was set at $250.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Amy Leonard
Fire destroys 5 buildings in Osceola, Mo.
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) runs...
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay arrested on misdemeanor
Flock Safety plate reader
Cameras used to capture vehicle license plates in Springfield spark debate about privacy
Citing that a Cole County Circuit Court decision has 30 days before it would take effect, the...
Springfield Public Schools makes decision for school next week
cell phone
On Your Side: Use money apps? Know about this class action lawsuit

Latest News

Despite morning temps in the single digits, this afternoon will be several degrees warmer than...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Weekend Warmth on Track
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
Eric Schmitt/Missouri Atty. Gen.
Missouri AG Eric Schmitt: New lawsuits against Waynesville, dozens of other school districts over masking
A group from St. Joseph’s Parish in Michigan's Upper Peninsula made the 20-hour journey for the...
Dozens of ‘Yoopers’ descend on Washington to march for ‘life’