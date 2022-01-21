Advertisement

Missouri AG Eric Schmitt: New lawsuits against Waynesville, dozens of other school districts over masking

Eric Schmitt/Missouri Atty. Gen.
Eric Schmitt/Missouri Atty. Gen.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced new lawsuits Friday against dozens of school districts in the state over masking policies in schools.

As of 3:15 p.m. Friday, Schmitt has announced new lawsuits against at least 27 school districts via Twitter. Many of the school districts are in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas.

In the Ozarks region, Schmitt announced a lawsuit Friday against the Waynesville School District. The lawsuit was filed Friday with plaintiffs Samantha Graham and Kalea Bouin, two parents with children in the school district.

The lawsuits come after a Cole County judge ruled in November that Missouri school districts and local health departments did not have the authority to issue mask mandates or quarantine orders. Schmitt sent out letters in December asking districts to cease any quarantine or masking policies.

The lawsuit filed Friday against Waynesville, similar to many others filed, contends that school districts only have the power to issue those health rules that the General Assembly provides them. The General Assembly did not give several school districts the authority to impose a mask mandate, which the lawsuit calls unlawful and arbitrary.

Schmitt filed a lawsuit against Springfield Public Schools, the state’s largest school district, several weeks ago. The district recently announced that teachers and staff would be required to wear masks, but not students, when in-person learning is held. The district plans on virtual learning next week due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and staff shortages.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Amy Leonard
Fire destroys 5 buildings in Osceola, Mo.
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) runs...
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay arrested on misdemeanor
Flock Safety plate reader
Cameras used to capture vehicle license plates in Springfield spark debate about privacy
Citing that a Cole County Circuit Court decision has 30 days before it would take effect, the...
Springfield Public Schools makes decision for school next week
cell phone
On Your Side: Use money apps? Know about this class action lawsuit

Latest News

Rep. Mark Lowery (R-Maumelle) announced Wednesday that he will challenge incumbent Secretary of...
Voter ID law sponsor now running for Arkansas treasurer
At least 62 Missouri school districts have temporarily closed in January
Despite virtual days, many school districts in the Ozarks provide lunches so kids do not go...
Ozarks school districts provide lunch during virtual days
Schools in the Ozarks providing meals, despite buildings closed