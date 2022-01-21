Missouri AG Eric Schmitt: New lawsuits against Waynesville, dozens of other school districts over masking

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced new lawsuits Friday against dozens of school districts in the state over masking policies in schools.

As of 3:15 p.m. Friday, Schmitt has announced new lawsuits against at least 27 school districts via Twitter. Many of the school districts are in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas.

In the Ozarks region, Schmitt announced a lawsuit Friday against the Waynesville School District. The lawsuit was filed Friday with plaintiffs Samantha Graham and Kalea Bouin, two parents with children in the school district.

BREAKING: The Missouri Attorney General's Office filed suit against the Waynesville R-VI School District to halt the unlawful mask mandate in their school district. https://t.co/Bt5LxFBsQA pic.twitter.com/tGhbkyljYA — Attorney General Eric Schmitt (@AGEricSchmitt) January 21, 2022

The lawsuits come after a Cole County judge ruled in November that Missouri school districts and local health departments did not have the authority to issue mask mandates or quarantine orders. Schmitt sent out letters in December asking districts to cease any quarantine or masking policies.

The lawsuit filed Friday against Waynesville, similar to many others filed, contends that school districts only have the power to issue those health rules that the General Assembly provides them. The General Assembly did not give several school districts the authority to impose a mask mandate, which the lawsuit calls unlawful and arbitrary.

Schmitt filed a lawsuit against Springfield Public Schools, the state’s largest school district, several weeks ago. The district recently announced that teachers and staff would be required to wear masks, but not students, when in-person learning is held. The district plans on virtual learning next week due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and staff shortages.

