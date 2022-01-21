Missouri State Highway Patrol captain explains emergency alert mistakenly sent Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the first time, The Missouri Highway Patrol is explaining what happened earlier this week when an emergency alert mistakenly went out to our phones.

On Tuesday afternoon, many people received a “Blue Alert,” which is only meant to go out when an officer on duty is hurt.

Instead, it was a test that was not meant to go public. The alert saying “Gotham City, MO, looking for a purple and green 1978 Dodge with MO plate ‘U kid me.’” The alert didn’t just go to phones, it even made it to some of the message boards along state highways.

Three days later, the Missouri State Highway Patrol explained what happened and what they are doing to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

”Obviously, we did not want this to take place,” said Capt. John Hotz with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The reason we use those fictitious characters is, even if the information were to get out, which it did in this case, we don’t have people looking for a real vehicle for a real suspect or in a real location in Missouri.”

Capt. Hotz says MSHP was testing a backup system when the alert went out to the public.

”Most people understand we have human beings doing this and things happen, but we certainly are taking the fact that it took place seriously in putting protocols in place to keep it from happening in the future.”

Many of you received the alert several times. The patrol says that happened because they used the backup system. They tell us that won’t happen now with the new system.

And for those of you who asked, why not put the word “test” on it. MSHP says that was due to limited characters.

“If you put ‘Test test test’ in there, then that’s not making it realistic for the operators, because when we have a real alert, they’re going to have to take specific information to put in there,” said Hotz.

The test alert has now taken social media by storm with memes about Batman and Gotham City, in addition to more serious comments about the alert system.

”Some people have been very upset about it. Other people understand that we’re all human. It’s possible to make a mistake. And so they’ve been more understanding about that.”

Capt. Hotz adds, it’s important to take these tests seriously.

”I can’t emphasize enough. We have to practice these alerts. We have to practice them in a variety of different manners. When these things happen, they happen very quickly and getting information out, usable information out as quickly as we possibly can, it’s so critical.”

If you didn’t get the alert this week on your smart phone, take a moment now and make sure the alerts are turned on.

On iPhones, you just go to settings, click on notifications and scroll all the way to the bottom.

There should be three. AMBER Alerts should be turned on for iPhones. There are also emergency alerts, which include weather alerts. There are also public safety alerts.

On Android phones, go to safety and emergency in settings, open wireless emergency alerts, and turn on the alerts you want to receive.

