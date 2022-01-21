Advertisement

Ozarks Life: 10-year-old Nixa author publishes his first book

Chauncey Pyle has written “Dreams From Outer Space”
By Chad Plein
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Two friends, a salamander, and some aliens, it’s definitely something from the mind of a 10-year-old.

Chauncey Pyle wrote “Dreams From Outer Space” the summer after his 3rd-grade year. By Christmas Break, it was published.

“These kids, Charlie and Landon, they find themselves in Alien plot to spy on human dreams,” Chauncey said. “And they have to save a magical Axolotl named Stanley.”

You can buy it now on Amazon by clicking here.

