Ozarks Life: 10-year-old Nixa author publishes his first book

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Two friends, a salamander, and some aliens, it’s definitely something from the mind of a 10-year-old.

Chauncey Pyle wrote “Dreams From Outer Space” the summer after his 3rd-grade year. By Christmas Break, it was published.

“These kids, Charlie and Landon, they find themselves in Alien plot to spy on human dreams,” Chauncey said. “And they have to save a magical Axolotl named Stanley.”

You can buy it now on Amazon by clicking here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.