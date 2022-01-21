Ozarks school districts provide lunch during virtual days

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Despite virtual days, many school districts in the Ozarks provide lunches so kids do not go hungry.

School districts, including Republic and Willard, offer take-home breakfast and lunches to students while schools while virtual learning happens. Friday morning, food services staff at Willard Intermediate School-South prepared breakfast and lunch for 150 students. Pick-up happened until noon.

According to Intermediate School South food services manager Paula Parker, roughly half of the students there are on free and reduced lunches. Parker says it takes about three hours to get all of the lunches ready.

And she says it is worth it to see the students again.

“They get so excited when they see us coming out, you know,” says Parker. “It’s like, ‘Oh, there’s mu lunch lady!’ And so it’s always really fun to see the look on their faces when we come out and to know that we’re helping them out.”

Parents like Melannie Richard greatly appreciate the district’s gesture.

“I love it cause it’s kind of like they’re still getting the normalcy of being at school and not the awkwardness of being stuck at home,” says Richard. “And they’re still getting their lunchtime, just with a few different people.”

Willard Assistant Superintendent Shane Dublin says the plan as of noon on Friday is to be back in class in person on Monday. Administrators at the district will discuss the plan on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Republic School District says they intend to be back in session on Monday. It provided this statement:

“Currently, based on the number of known and predicted employee absences for Monday and our ability to fill those absences with substitutes, we plan to return to seated, in-person classes on Monday, January 24. Obviously, this is a very fluid situation and the number of employees ill and unable to come to work can change quickly. Therefore, we will continue to monitor the situation over the next few days. Should there be any change, we will notify employees and families Sunday evening. Otherwise, if you do not hear from us on Sunday, we will be in-person on Monday.”

