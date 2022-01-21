Staffing agencies across Springfield seeing increased demand for temporary workers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Staffing agencies across Springfield say the need for workers is only getting more challenging.

Agencies say they are seeing a bit of a surge of open jobs. Penmac and other staffing agencies say they are trying to fill just about everything and anything.

Many businesses already need more permanent workers, but now some also need temporary workers because of COVID. Many businesses are experiencing unusually high absences because of sickness.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of absences this week due to people who are getting tested for COVID, or who are waiting to access a test for COVID, who have symptoms and obviously can’t go to work with symptoms until they get results and are symptom free,” said Penmac Marketing Director Sara Corman.

Many places are already in desperate need of workers. Staffing agencies like Penmac are not immune, even some of their temporary workers are out sick. The issue is creating more obstacles.

”We’ve also been getting calls from our client companies who are placing orders for more temps because they also have their own staff who are calling in sick or quarantined for five days, or 10 days, or whatever the case may be,” Corman said.

She said there are plenty of opportunities out there, but sickness is one of the major barriers these days.

”It’s definitely a challenge for employers these days to find and retain good employees and keep everyone healthy and be able to come to work,” Corman said.

Other groups like Staffing Plus of Springfield say there is one upside.

”We can get a job seeker in front of companies and ready to start by the next day,” said Staffing Plus of Springfield owner Shannon Singleton. “It is it is difficult, but our business model was built for a time like this.”

Industrial warehouse and general labor jobs are a hot ticket item right now, but these agencies say restaurants have been hit especially hard.

”We are still seeing a significant amount of staffing shortages in the hospitality industry,” Singleton said. “We constantly are looking for servers, housekeepers, dishwashers, anything really front or back of the house regarding hospitality.”

Both agencies say many businesses and companies have competitive pay these days. Wages have increased and many have also raised benefits to attract workers. The agencies also say temporary positions can sometimes lead to permanent hires.

