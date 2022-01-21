TSA gun confiscation numbers: Springfield higher than 2020, but not as high as 2018-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In 2021, the Transportation Security Administration confiscated the most guns ever in a single year at their airport checkpoints nationwide.

The new record is 5,972 firearms which is more than 1,500 above the previous record of 2019.

TSA officials also pointed out that 86 percent of those guns were loaded.

In Missouri, St. Louis’ Lambert International Airport set a new state record with 102 firearms while Kansas City International confiscated 65. Springfield-Branson National Airport confiscated 13 last year, doubling 2020’s total (6) but less than 2018 (16) and 2019 (17).

“That’s typically what we’ve been having in the past several years is about that number,” said Springfield-Branson National Airport Police Supervisor Kevin Houseman. “And the response that we almost always get is, ‘I forgot it was in my bag.’”

“We try to help people out with educating them about how they need to deal with guns when they’re flying,” added Kent Boyd, Springfield-Branson National Airport’s Public Information and Marketing Manager. “But there are a lot of people who end up at our checkpoint with a gun who should know better. How do you lose track as a responsible firearm owner of where your gun is? That disturbs me and I think it should disturb all of us.”

It’s also a little disturbing when you take a look into a glass case at the airport’s police station where dozens of confiscated items are on display from fireworks, brass knuckles and knives to guns and grenades.

And there have been some recent additions.

“This is a jet aircraft that is made out of empty shell casings,” said Houseman as he pointed to a model airplane about a foot long. “It’s a novelty item you can find at convenience stores but because of the fact that they are actual shell cases, the TSA will not let those through the checkpoint. We also have a 30MM dummy round that the A-10 Warthog fires. When something like that arrives at the checkpoint we don’t know that it’s not a live round.”

Guns cannot be taken aboard a plane as a carry-on but can be transported if they’re in a locked box, unloaded, and part of your checked-in baggage. You must also declare to airline personnel that you’re checking-in a firearm.

But if you’re caught at Springfield’s airport with a gun in your carry-on baggage, it doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll automatically get arrested.

“We’ve had a discussion with our local prosecutor and deemed that arresting the person is not necessary unless it’s somebody that we believe tried to purposely sneak the gun through the checkpoint,” Houseman explained. “That would be a different scenario.”

Nationally the record number of guns confiscated is especially troubling considering how unfriendly the once-friendly skies have become. With more tempers flaring over mask requirements and cancelled flights, violence in-the-air and on-the-ground is becoming more common.

This last August in Springfield a man wandering around the airport with a gun on his hip and bolt cutters had to be tasered and arrested.

It’s a rare occurrence in Springfield but it is a sign of the times.

“Tense times. Stressful times,” Housman said.

“In general I think here at the airport there is a certain craziness level that we didn’t see two or three years ago,” Boyd added. “There are a lot of reasons for it. I think it has to do with the general coarseness of how we treat each other which has been encouraged by the political climate. It has to do with the sensationalism of the media and its tendency to focus on these sort of things in a way that’s not very in-depth. And the most important thing is the pandemic. I mean the pandemic is like a fire lit under a blowing pot and we’re all feeling the pressure. There’s nobody that hasn’t been affected by it.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.