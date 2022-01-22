Advertisement

Howell County deputy dies from crash

Corporal Michael C. Wall of the Howell County Sheriff's Office died Jan. 20 from injuries...
Corporal Michael C. Wall of the Howell County Sheriff's Office died Jan. 20 from injuries sustained in a Dec. 27 crash, authorities said Friday.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KAIT) - A Howell County Sheriff’s deputy died this week after injuries sustained in a crash late last year.

In a media release released Friday, Jan. 21, authorities stated that Corporal Michael C. Wall died on Thursday, Jan. 20 after an off-duty motor vehicle collision on Dec. 27, 2021.

Wall started work at the sheriff’s office in 1997 as a corrections and transport officer. He was also a bailiff for 18 years at the Howell County Courthouse.

Sheriff Brent Campbell said Wall was dedicated to his work and to the people in Howell County.

“Corporal Wall was well respected by his seniors, peers and subordinates. He was always eager to assist in developing systems and the means to maintain security throughout the courthouse,” Campbell said. “He was an asset to our community and will be missed by those that knew him.”

Wall is survived by his wife, daughter, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

