Incoming Ash Grove Police Chief shares plans for the department

ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - The Ash Grove Police Department will soon have new leadership after the city’s mayor and board of aldermen chose a new police chief earlier this month.

After working as a police officer in Lamar for 36 years, John Davis is now moving to Ash Grove for his job as the new chief of police.

”I haven’t lived there,” Davis says. “I haven’t been part of the community. I feel that I would be doing a disservice to the community and to the officers that have been there to come with a lot of changes right off the bat.”

Davis says his first goal is hearing from officers and community members about where the needs are in the city.

“We work for the citizens of Ash Grove,” Davis says. “We need to serve them so we need their input as to what they want to see out of our department.”

For community member Pam Handshy, the chief needs to make himself accessible.

“Except for going to a city council meeting, I never knew who our chief was,” Handshy says. “We have a lot of community groups. We’ve got a tree board. We’ve got a park board. Show up to a couple of those. Instead of making the people come to you to find out who you are, come to us.”

Davis says community involvement is extremely important for him as well.

“It’s very key to having the community being able to approach us and talk with us and tell us their thoughts and ideas,” Davis says. “They are a great set of investigators, so to speak, by having their eyes open all the time for suspicious activity.”

The Ash Grove Police Department has two full-time officers. However, when the department is fully staffed, it should have four full-time officers.

Davis says the city recently raised the starting wage to $17.50 in order to recruit more officers.

With the need being high, Davis says he also has other ideas on how he plans to recruit and retain officers moving forward.

“Through the implementation of a buyback system for the officers academy. Academies can cost anywhere from six to eight thousand or more for that officer to go through and just be eligible to be hired.”

In the four years she’s lived in Ash Grove, Handshy says community watch groups have always been discussed, but never implemented.

That’s another thing she wants to see out of the new chief.

“We have enough people watching,” Handshy says. “Not really organized watching but everybody pretty much looks out for each other. That’s one of the things that’s quite endearing about Ash Grove. Neighbors look out for neighbors.”

Another program Davis is hoping to bring to Ash Grove is “Shop with a Cop.”

“The ‘Shop with a Cop’ program for children during Christmas time is very dear to my heart,” Davis says. “It’s a great program and I think it can benefit us in Ash Grove.”

Davis is also hoping to get officers more involved in the schools.

“The way that you affect generations in the future, when you start getting to know them when they’re a young child,” Davis says. “That way they can see that police officers are not just there to arrest you. We are there to help you. We’re not just there to enforce laws. We’re there to make sure that you’re safe.”

Davis’s first day on the job will be Feb. 7.

