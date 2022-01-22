Missouri Masonic Children’s Foundation hosts MOCHIP event at OTC

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Solomon Masonic Lodge is hosting a Missouri Child Identification and Protection Program (MoCHIP) event Saturday morning at Ozarks Technical Community College.

MoCHIP is a comprehensive child identification program designed to give Missouri families a measure of protection against the problem of missing and abducted children. The program uses an AMBER Alert compatible computer disc to provide their child’s critical information to the parents. Microchips are not used through the program.

The Missouri Masonic Children’s Foundation is working with local Masonic Lodges to provide consistent and comprehensive MoCHIP events as part of an ongoing commitment to Missouri’s children and families. This program is offered for free to every Missouri family who participates.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, parents can bring their children to OTC’s Lincoln Hall. Safety and security officers will gather information on their children that could help bring them home if the child goes missing.

“If a child ever does turn up missing, or heaven forbid, is abducted, we’ve got a quick, ready reference that they can gather information,” said MOCHIP Coordinator Scott Leven. “It’s all in electronic format. It’s all in an AMBER Alert format. That information can be provided to a law enforcement officer and instantly and quickly get that information out in an AMBER Alert.”

The program consists of five major components

Digital photos

Fingerprints

Child information and emergency contacts

Dental bite impression and DNA swab

2 laminated ID cards

Contrary to some belief, microchips are not used in the program. All the information will be placed on a flash drive and returned to the parents. No information is retained by officers.

The program is free and open to any child from birth to 21.

“In the 17 years it’s been in existence, we’re rapidly approaching a quarter-million children who have been through the program,” said Leven. “There have been several returns and children located based on this program and also with the aid of the AMBER Alert.”

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has deemed MOCHIP the most comprehensive child identification program available. Providing parents with the necessary information to aid law enforcement in recovery, identification of children and prosecution of perpetrators.

Visitors will be given a mask and asked to use hand sanitizer when they come in the door in an effort to slow the surge of COVID-19 cases.

