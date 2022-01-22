Ozark, Mo. police searching for missing woman

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a woman reported missing earlier this week.

Jasmine Summers, 39, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say Summers left her home in a maroon 2000 Ford F-150 with Missouri license plate 2FFM67, which has a dent on the driver’s side quarter panel.

Summers was last seen wearing a black and white checkered shirt, blue jeans and white boots. Police described her as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 240 pounds with red hair and green eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Ozark Police Department ay 417-581-6600.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.