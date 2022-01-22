Advertisement

Republic man sentenced to life in prison in 2017 stabbing death

Christopher Manuel.
Christopher Manuel.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christopher Manuel, a 39-year-old Republic man convicted in a 2017 stabbing death investigation, has been sentenced to life in prison.

A judge sentenced Manuel to life in prison Friday, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors charged Manuel with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the case. He is accused in the death of 56-year-old Bill Dauzat.

In Sept. 2017, police found Dauzat’s body underneath his home’s carport near the intersection of South Main Avenue and Brooks Street in Republic. Investigators determined that Dauzat died of stabbing wounds.

According to court documents, Dauzat’s estranged wife told investigators he was planning to show someone named “Chris” a rental property at 302 South Main. She told authorities someone had dropped Dauzat’s phone off to her because he had left it behind.

Court documents claim Manuel was known to law enforcement due to previous threats to harm and kill other uninvolved persons to this case. Manuel had previously been placed on a 96-hour hold due to his threats to others. Police say he always openly carried a blade knife on his side.

A jury convicted Manuel in the case on Nov. 19, 2021, according to Missouri court records.

