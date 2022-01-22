Some SWMO residents in multi-unit buildings are running into issues ordering free at-home COVID-19 tests

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order up to four free at-home COVID-19 tests through a service offered by the U.S. Postal Service.

However, some people living in apartments and multi-unit residences are running into issues when requesting the free tests.

“The Postal Service is seeing very limited cases of addresses that are not registered as multi-unit buildings, which could lead to COVID test kit ordering difficulties,” said Mark Inglett with USPS. “This is occurring in a small percentage of orders.”

For assistance in the ordering process, USPS recommends filing a service request.

KY3 spoke with a local resident in Springfield experiencing this issue she went to order tests for her household. A statement returned to her read that she could not.

“I tried to order them early Wednesday morning, and it gave me a message that said this address has already ordered,” said Springfield resident Rebecca Dill. “I knew that I had not ordered them yet, so I tried a couple times and the same thing happened.”

The COVID-19 at-home tests are completely free and orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.

You can go to the federal website (covidtests.gov) to place an order. Supplies will be limited to four tests per household. They will usually will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.

Also, people with private health insurance will be reimbursed for the full cost of buying tests purchased since Jan. 16 and future orders. You will have to contact your insurer to find out if they provide direct coverage at the time of purchase or if claims must be submitted.

“I was told to call many numbers and never got a clear answer on what to do,” said Dill. “My neighbors were even experiencing issues, but now we will fill out the request form.”

If you are experiencing this issue you can CLICK HERE to fill out a service request or call the USPS help desk at 1-800-ASK-USPS.

