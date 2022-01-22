Advertisement

Teen hospitalized with serious injuries after ATV crash in Lawrence County

(WLUC)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - A teen is hospitalized with serious injuries after ATV crash Saturday morning in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP did not identify the victim, but says a 14-year-old boy was injured. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. Saturday just southwest of Miller city limits.

Investigators say the crash happened on private property and the ATV overturned onto the driver. The boy was rushed to a Springfield hospital.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

