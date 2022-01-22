Advertisement

Two charged after kidnapping, sex crimes in Jasper County

Grant Henson, 19, and Bryan Henson, 22, are behind bars in connection with a kidnapping and sex crimes involving two teenage girls.(Jasper County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two men are behind bars in connection with a kidnapping and sex crimes involving two teenage girls.

Deputies arrested Grant Henson, 19, and Bryan Henson, 22, in the investigation. Jasper County prosecutors have filed charges of first-degree kidnapping and sodomy against Grant Henson and one charge of second-degree statutory rape against Bryan Henson.

An investigation began Friday when Jasper County deputies received a tip about a 13-year-old girl reported missing out of East Prairie, Missouri near the bootheel. Investigators learned that Grant Henson drove 5 hours to East Prairie to pick up a 13-year-old girl. Investigators say he drove the girl back to his home in Joplin, held the girl against her will and sexually assaulted her, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

While investigating, authorities also arrested Bryan Henson at a different home in Joplin. Investigators say he was found to be with a 16-year-old girl.

Grant and Bryan are being held at the Jasper County Jail. Grant is jailed without bond, while Bryan is being held on a $100,000 bond.

