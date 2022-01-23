Advertisement

4 killed, 1 hurt in ‘ambush’ shooting at house party near LA

Police investigators leave a crime scene at a home in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 23,...
Police investigators leave a crime scene at a home in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Authorities said several were killed when multiple shooters opened fire at a house party near Los Angeles early Sunday.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say four people were killed and one was wounded when multiple shooters opened fire at a house party near Los Angeles early Sunday.

Police responded around 1:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired at a home in the city of Inglewood.

CBS2 reports two women and two men were shot and killed. Another man hospitalized in critical condition is expected to survive.

Mayor James Butts called the shooting an “ambush” involving multiple weapons including a rifle and a handgun.

The mayor described the incident as the worst single shooting crime in Inglewood since the 1990s.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
The Ozark Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding Jasmine Summers, a...
UPDATE: Woman reported missing in Ozark, Mo. found safe
Grant Henson, 19, and Bryan Henson, 22, are behind bars in connection with a kidnapping and sex...
Two charged after kidnapping, sex crimes in Jasper County
Terika Clay, 30, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action after she...
McDonald’s worker shot over French fry discount, Mo. police say
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers seized 110 pounds of marijuana Saturday morning from a...
Greene County traffic stop leads MSHP to 110 pounds of marijuana

Latest News

boating safety
Missouri State Highway Patrol offering boating safety courses in Springfield ahead of boating season
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Raymond Washburn appears before reporters at morning news conference at the Oklahoma State...
Blind man who rescued 5 after Oklahoma City bombing dies
James Iannazzo, 48, has been charged after police say he yelled and threw things at the...
Conn. man charged after racist comment, tirade at smoothie shop, police say