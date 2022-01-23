Advertisement

Alabama comes back twice to get past Missouri

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jaden Shackelford scored 21 points, Jahvon Quinerly added 13 points and dished nine assists off the bench and Alabama used a late 11-0 run to overcome Missouri, 86-76 on Saturday.

Missouri built a 21-7 lead in the first half only to have the Crimson Tide rally to tie it at 25-25 on a free throw by JD Davison with 5:17 left in the first half.

The Tigers pushed their lead back to double digits and led 63-49 lead after back-to-back 3-pointers by Jarron Coleman less than 14 minutes left.

After Amari Davis’ layup to make it 69-59 with 9:22 left, Quinerly hit two free throws and followed them with a layup and Keon Ellis hit a 3-pointer off a Quinerly feed to get Alabama within three. Quinerly tied the game at 73 with a layup with 5:16 left during an 11-0 run that put the Tide up, 79-73 with less than three minutes remaining. Shackelford hit a 3, and his two free throws with :08 left set the final margin.

Davison had 17 points for Alabama.

Coleman hit 5 of 9 3-point attempts and led Missouri with 17 points. Dajuan Gordon, Javon Pickett, and Davis each added 11 points and Kobe Brown pulled down 10 rebounds.

Alabama (13-6, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) now owns a 12-7 edge in the all-time series, but the Tigers (8-10, 2-4) had won three straight coming into the game.

The teams split their regular-season slate, with each winning on its home floor. Missouri won 92-86 two weeks ago.

Alabama travels to face Georgia Tuesday. Missouri returns home to host No. 2 Auburn Tuesday before facing No. 15 Iowa State on the road Saturday.

___

https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/boxscore/_/gameId/401371139 AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Public Schools makes decision for school next week
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
Eric Schmitt/Missouri Atty. Gen.
Missouri AG Eric Schmitt: New lawsuits against Waynesville, dozens of other school districts over masking
Two people have died after a crash Friday afternoon in Cedar County.
Two die in crash off of Highway 54 in Cedar County

Latest News

Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams (10) reacts after making a basket against Texas A&M with 7...
Arkansas holds off Texas A&M’s late rally, wins in OT
Missouri State forward Gaige Prim, left, celebrates with guards Ja'Monta Black, center, and...
Missouri State defeats No. 22 Loyola-Chicago for first win over ranked opponent in a decade
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire celebrates after scoring during the first...
Chiefs hope Edwards-Helaire, Williams take field vs Bills
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walks to the field before an NFL wild-card...
Bills headed to KC for high-profile AFC title game rematch